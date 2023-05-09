Deco wants to delay start date with Barcelona until after transfer market

Barcelona could well end up understaffed for a crucial transfer window, in which they are attempting to bring back Lionel Messi.

Director of Football Mateu Alemany is set to leave this summer, finishing his contract at the end of June. There is an informal agreement that he will finish the transfer window with the club, but he will not be legally obliged to do so.

Meanwhile Deco appears to be the most likely to come into the club, although possibly into a different role. The Brazilian agent has a close relationship with President Joan Laporta.

According to MD, he wants to delay his arrival until September however. Among the reasons cited are the idea that Deco wants time to move his family from Sao Paulo to Barcelona, and out of respect for the fact that Alemany and Jordi Cruyff have been working on this window for months.

In addition, he wants to remain Raphinha’s agent for the rest of the summer. The Brazilian winger has done reasonably well in his first season at Camp Nou, but there is a suggestion that he may move on.

The cynical view would be that perhaps Deco is waiting for Barcelona to bring him offers for Raphinha this summer, and is keen not to miss out on a sizable commission. The former Barcelona midfielder reportedly received a large commission when Raphinha arrived at the club last summer.