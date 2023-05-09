Dani Ceballos mulling over contract offer from Real Madrid

Having been a fringe player for much of his time at Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos has seen his prominence increase over the last few months, in which he has played more of a squad role under Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite this, there is a strong possibility that Ceballos is now at the club next season. With his contract expiring in the summer, and renewals agreed for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the 26-year-old could fall back down the pecking order, especially if Jude Bellingham signs.

Real Madrid want him to stay, and according to Onda Betica, they have offered Ceballos a new three-year contract, in which he would earn the same wage and occupy the same role that he currently has.

Given that Ceballos is reportedly keen to play regularly first team football, he may opt to cut ties with Real Madrid this summer in search of more game time. It is a decision that he will have to make over the next few weeks.