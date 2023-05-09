Dani Ceballos defends Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior on Twitter after further controversy

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has come out in defence of Vinicius Junior, after the Brazilian was further slated for his behaviour in the Copa del Rey final.

The superstar winger has been treated abhorrently at times this season, suffering racial abuse regularly on trips away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

At La Cartuja on Saturday though, Vinicius was clearly the player looking to create conflict with the Osasuna players, something that press did not take long to offer him advice on.

However a video has emerged of Osasuna goalscorer Lucas Torro waiting for Vinicius in the tunnel after the game in order to swap shirts with the Brazilian, in a show of good sportsmanship.

“Look! Guess he isn’t as bad as he seems. Let’s enjoy him,” was Ceballos’ response to the video, backing his teammate.

Oye 👋🏽 pues no es tan malo como parece . Disfrutemos con el ⚽️🤍🚀 https://t.co/yg0CwGSeTx — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) May 8, 2023

Ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-first leg, Toni Kroos once again followed a line which has been reiterated time and again by his teammates, that he would be better off calming down.

Vinicius’ attitude on the pitch does not make him a bad person, and any suggestion of that reflects more on the person doing so, but it is no surprise both rival fans and opposition players are riled up by his approach.