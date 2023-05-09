Chelsea to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng to Atletico Madrid in Joao Felix operation

Chelsea remain interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, but not at the quoted price.

According to The Standard, Chelsea may try to cheapen the operation by offering players to Los Rojiblancos. Two of the names on the table are Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after The Blues learned that Atletico are keen on both players.

However Atletico Madrid continue to demand €100m for Felix, but would otherwise consider another loan deal for Felix, for a total of €18m. It would take the total paid for Felix in loan fees over €30m.

Aubameyang has been heavily criticised of late, but he would no doubt be the most clinical of Atleti’s forwards on their roster currently. Meanwhile Cucurella was linked with Atletico while at Getafe, and could comfortably fill the role at left-back or left-midfield under Diego Simeone.

Atletico seem unlikely to get their asking price for Felix, unless he can turn his form around next season. Various figures at the club have also said that he would be welcome back at Atletico Madrid should his loan expire without any movement, but there is no doubt that currently, he would be returning to the bench under Simeone.