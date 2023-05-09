Carlo Ancelotti confident of progression to Champions League final despite Manchester City stalemate

Real Madrid know that a victory by any margin next Wednesday will secure them a place in the Champions League final for a second successive season, after they drew 1-1 in the first leg of their semi-final tie with Manchester City.

It could have been better for the reigning champions, who led at half time courtesy of a brilliant goal for Vinicius Junior. However, Kevin De Bruyne ensured a share of the spoils in the Spanish capital.

Man City will now have the home advantage, and with the tie level, they will fancy themselves as favourites to progress. However, Carlo Ancelotti is still confident of Real Madrid reaching the final, as per Marca.

“The feeling is good. We competed and we fought. We raised our game well and we have good feelings. The result did not reward us, but it is a tie that will be even until the last minute.

“Man City will feel that they are favourites, but we think we are. We don’t have the fans (for the second leg), but we have them in our hearts.”

Real Madrid lost 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium last season, and a similar result next week would see them knocked out of the Champions League. However, the reigning champions should never be written off, even if they aren’t in the favourable position after Tuesday’s first leg.