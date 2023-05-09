Barcelona secure goalkeeping future with new three-year deal

Barcelona have confirmed the renewal of back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who has put pen to paper on a new deal until 2026.

Pena was out of contract this summer, and was believed to have offers from elsewhere, but has eventually decided to remain at Barcelona and continue as a back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is having an historic season in goal.

Last season Pena spent the second half of the season on loan at Galatasaray, and impressed in Turkey, but returned to back-up the German with the departure of Neto to Bournemouth.

Pena has played just three times this season, twice in the Copa del Rey, and once in the Champions League, also going into extra time against Intercity – he conceded 5 goals in those games.

Even so the 24-year-old is regarded highly at Camp Nou, with a reputation for being a good shot-stopper and an excellent distributor. He joined the club at the age of 10, and should he fulfil this contract, it will extend his stay in Catalonia to 17 years.

Image via James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images