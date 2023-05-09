Barcelona looking to sign 15-year-old “pearl” of French football for just €2m

Barcelona scouts are always on the lookout for the best talent available, and even despite their financial struggles, it is an area that will be focused on over the next few transfer windows.

Lucas Roman was signed in January, and he could be joined by fellow exciting young players during this summer’s transfer window.

One player that Barcelona are looking to sign, according to L’Equipe (via MD), is Amidou Doumbouya, who is a French youth international at under-16 level.

Doumbouya, who plays for Sochaux in his homeland, operates as a central midfielder, and is considered to be very highly-rated. As such, Barcelona are looking to bring in into their La Masia academy, although it remains to be seen whether a deal is struck out this summer.

L’Equipe believe that Doumbouya is available for just €2m. Given the potential that he has, it could be a shrewd investment for Barcelona to invest this summer, and a risk worth taking, despite their financial issues.