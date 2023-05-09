Barcelona find out asking price for starlet who admits ‘it’s a dream for Barcelona to notice me’

Barcelona are going to be tight finances this summer, with the club looking not only to strengthen the first-team squad but also to continue looking for future gems.

One of those is Fabricio Diaz, a pivote who is attracting attention in Uruguay. The Liverpool Montevideo captain has offers to stay in South America with River Plate or Flamengo, but has admitted on Carve Deportiva that “It’s a dream that a club as big as Barcelona notices me, it’s fantastic.”

He was not getting ahead of himself though, remarking that “I’m calm, my agent will look for the best option for me.”

Sport say that he could wait a year to make a move, but MD contrast that information, claiming Diaz wants to move to Europe as soon as possible and make the jump. Liverpool Montevideo are demanding €6m for Diaz, who if h wwere to go to Barcelona would end up at Barca Atletic initially.

Currently, Diaz appears to be more wishful thinking than a serious prospect. Given he will be so far down the pecking order of priorities this summer at Barcelona, the chance of them knowing whether they can afford the investment before the latter stages of the window are slim. At that price, it would be no surprise to see another big side take a chance on him.

Image via EFE/Carlos Ortega