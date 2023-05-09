Barcelona confirm reunion with Andres Iniesta

Barcelona will be reunited with Andres Iniesta again before the end of their season. The Blaugrana have confirmed that the two will face off against each other this summer in a friendly. Tickets will go on sale on the 16th of May.

As the Blaugrana look to recoup as much money as possible, they will finish their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on the first weekend of June, before heading to Japan and Tokyo to take on Iniesta’s Vissle Kobe, who also can count another former Barcelona midfielder amongst their ranks in Sergi Samper.

The game will take place on the 6th of June at the Japan National Stadium with a capacity of 66,000. Barcelona undertook a similar trip last season, playing an A-League XI in Sydney, where they managed to raise around €5m for the club coffers.

Earlier in the season Iniesta returned to Barcelona during his holidays, visiting the training ground and former partner in crime Xavi Hernandez.