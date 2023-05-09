Andres Iniesta’ final Vissel Kobe appearance expected to be against Barcelona

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Barcelona will travel to Japan this summer for a post-season friendly against Vissel Kobe, who Andres Iniesta currently plays for.

The match will take place on the 6th of June at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, where Iniesta is expected to face off against his former side.

According to Relevo, the match will be Iniesta’s final appearance in a Vissel Kobe shirt. Last week, it was reported that he is set to leave the Japanese outfit to continue his career, either in the MLS or Saudi Arabia, and it is now believed that his final game will be against his former club.

Iniesta has been a bit-part player for Vissel Kobe for the last season or two, and despite now being 38, he wants to keep playing. If the match against Barcelona is his final one in Japan, it will be a fitting way to go out.

Image via Mohamed Farag/Getty Images