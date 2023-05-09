Analysis: Is Noussair Mazraoui the answer to Real Madrid’s problems at right back?

Real Madrid will be looking to address multiple areas of concern in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad this summer.

They have already appeared to have come up with solutions for two, being left back and midfield. Fran Garcia has reportedly agreed to return to Real Madrid, three years after joining Rayo Vallecano.

He will compete with Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy for the starter’s spot, although the latter may well be sold this summer, having lost his place over the last few months.

Jude Bellingham looks to be getting ever closer to joining Real Madrid. Personal terms have been agreed, with just Borussia Dortmund to deal with now. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos aging, the Englishman is a much-needed addition.

However, there are other areas to address, with a big one being at right back. Dani Carvajal, for the most part, has been poor this season, and has seen a big drop-off in his performance levels compared to previous years.

He has stepped up again in the big matches, but across the season as a whole, he has been very disappointing. With Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola being the backup options, Carvajal will likely keep his place going forward unless a new right back is signed this summer.

That could be Noussair Mazraoui, with Fichajes reporting that Real Madrid are interested in the Moroccan fullback, who recently voiced his concerns about a lack of playing time at Bayern Munich over the last few months.

Mazraoui may look to leave this summer, given his lack of involvement of late, and Real Madrid could do worse than looking into signing him. As a rotational option with Carvajal, he would be an excellent addition.

He is very sound defensively, which is an area that Carvajal has struggled in this season, and he is also more than capable at going forward. What will be most attractive to Real Madrid is his ability with the ball, as he is very comfortable in possession.

Mazraoui showcased his skills at the 2022 World Cup, where he helped Morocco to fourth place, despite regularly playing out of position at left back in Qatar. He is more than capable of playing ahead of Carvajal, or even pushing the Spanish international to perform better.

It could be said that Carvajal’s struggles come down to a lack of motivation, or a lack of pressure to perform as there is no capable long-term backup to push him forward.

With Mazraoui, he has the capability to perform at a high level, and if he can also get the best out of Carvajal, then it’s a win-win for Real Madrid. Given that he is only 25 too, he has plenty of years ahead of him.