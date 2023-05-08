Toni Kroos responds to Wayne Rooney claim – ‘They said the same things last year’

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has responded to Wayne Rooney, after the former England international claimed that there would be no comparison between Manchester City and Real Madrid in their clash in the Champions League semi-final. He seemed rather unfazed, in typical Kroos fashion.

Rooney had said in the lead up to the tie that Real Madrid would be destroyed by Manchester City, and that Pep Guardiola’s side are now far better than their opponents.

Ahead of the game on Tuesday night, where City travel to Madrid for the first leg, Kroos told the press that it was the same as last year.

“I think it’s always the same, I remember they said one or two things last year, nobody expected us to win it and we were able to do so. Apart from the words he said, Rooney is a guy I like a lot.”

“It doesn’t affect us or motivate us more, because it’s impossible to be more motivated.”

Los Blancos were underestimated last year, and it is no doubt a them in Spain that many feel that the English press are keen to over-value their own sides, as may perhaps be natural in many countries. However doing so with Real Madrid in the Champions League seems somewhat foolish at this point.