Sergino Dest with potential Bundesliga exit route from Barcelona

Sergino Dest looks set for a fourth club in five seasons this summer, with neither Barcelona nor Milan keen to hold onto the USMNT right-back.

With Xavi Hernandez not a fan of Dest, he was sent out on loan to Milan this season, with an option to buy for the Rossoneri. Yet Stefano Pioli has long-since lost confidence in Dest, and he has played just eight times in Serie A this season.

Dest will likely be sent out on loan again, unless Barcelona can find an outright buyer, which seems somewhat unlikely given his lack of football lately. However MD say that he might be joining Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on loan.

Supposedly there is already an agreement in place with Union manager Urs Fischer and Dest, which will be made official should Union secure a place in the Champions League.

They currently sit fourth with three games to play, one of which is against direct rivals Freiburg, who are level on points with them in fifth place.

Barcelona have plenty of business to be doing this summer, and solving Dest’s future early on would allow them to focus on other areas of the squad. At this point it appears more or less confirmed that Dest is just the latest player unable to fill the right-back spot at Barcelona.