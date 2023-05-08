Rodri contradicts Pep Guardiola over Real Madrid ‘revenge’ mission

Pep Guardiola was firm in his comments that Manchester City are not looking for revenge against Real Madrid tomorrow.

City face Los Blancos in a Champions League semi final clash, for the second season in a row, as Guardiola’s team push to potentially win three major trophies in 2023.

However, their trip to the Spanish capital brings back memories of their capitulation at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 2022.

Two added time goals flipped the script in Madrid, with City leading 5-3 on aggregate at the end of 90 minutes, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side secured an incredible win.

Real Madrid went on to win the tournament, as Guardiola’s City once again fell short on the Champions League stage, but Guardiola claimed there would be no past motivations.

That message was not shared by his players, with Spanish star Rodri claiming the chance for revenge would be on his mind, as he walks out against their rivals.

“Football always gives opportunities for revenge. You can always learn from previous experience. This year we’ve done very well and we arrive in our best moment”, as per reports from Marca.

“We respect Real Madrid very much, they are the kings of this competition. But we’re not afraid of anything.

“There is still a second leg, whatever happens, it will not be decided tomorrow.”

Images via Getty Images