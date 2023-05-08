Real Sociedad lose key midfielder for Champions League run-in

Real Sociedad are set to be without one of their key players for the next two weeks of action as they look to secure Champions League football. Brais Mendez has been ruled out with a minor thigh tear.

La Real put out a medical report after their training session on Monday, which prevented Brais from completing it. Cadena SER claim that it will keep him out for two weeks, but there is a chance that he might not play again this season.

🚨‼️ Malas noticias para la @RealSociedad ⚠️ Brais Méndez tiene una rotura de fibras en el aductor 👉 Estará cerca de dos semanas de baja y podría no jugar más en lo que queda de temporada 🎙️ @RobertoRamajo pic.twitter.com/tZYQWiUWk5 — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) May 8, 2023

That would rule him out of games against Girona at home and Barcelona at Camp Nou over the next two weekends. It’s a major blow for Imanol Alguacil, who had only recently recovered most of his squad from injury issues.

Robert Navarro, Ander Guevara and Benat Turrientes could all come in for him, or Alguacil may plump for a change in formation. David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo would form a fearsome attack behind Alexander Sorloth up front.