Real Madrid raid Valencia academy for talented central midfielder

Real Madrid have made headway in recent months securing the signatures of some of the most talented youngsters in Spanish football, and this time their latest target arrives from Valencia.

Marco Company is thought to be one of the more talented teenagers coming through at Paterna, and with Company (15) not yet 16 years of age, Los Blancos have moved before he can sign his first professional contract.

As per Diario AS, he has already joined up with Los Blancos, and fellow youngsters Carlos Rodriguez and Kike Ribas will follow him to Real Madrid C this summer. Just a few months ago Alex Perez, Andres Garcia and David Ruiz all made the same switch too.

Real Madrid have signed talented Valencia academy talent Marco Company. The multi-skilled midfielder is the latest that Los Blancos have secured from rivals in recent times.pic.twitter.com/gnX3lZ7Tzm — Football España (@footballespana_) May 8, 2023

Company is a multi-skilled midifielder, who has played deeper and further forward, with Superdeporte highlighting his touch and accurate but incisive passing as key skills. He is into double figures for assists this season.

It appears Real Madrid are set on exercising a ruthless streak in the youth market, as they sign youngsters from rivals Atletico Madrid too. Los Rojiblancos and Real Madrid previously had a pact of non-aggression, but no such thing exists right now.