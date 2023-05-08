Real Madrid facing new problem against Manchester City in Champions League showdown

Real Madrid are in a familiar situation once again this May, as they look to make their way into the Champions League final. Once again, they have eliminated Chelsea on the way, and once again, they face Manchester City in the semi-finals. The main difference is that until now, Los Blancos have been far more comfortable, including in their elimination of last year’s finalists, Liverpool.

It speaks to the fact that neither Chelsea, or Liverpool have looked the same as they did last year, while Carlo Ancelotti's team look much more rounded this season, with Vinicius Junior leading the charge, and Rodrygo Goes growing by the game.

Last season City put up perhaps the best fight of all, losing 6-5 on aggregate after extra time. Pep Guardiola looked as if he had done an excellent job until the final moments of the second leg, when Rodrygo’s quickfire double sent the tie into extra time.

Just moments before the Brazilian scored his first, Jack Grealish came within inches of sealing the tie, and putting a three-goal margin between the two.

Castin back to the first tie though, there was a feeling in that game as well that City perhaps could have been further ahead going into the second leg, with Karim Benzema clinical with his chances in a frantic game.

While a two-goal lead was in theory comfortable, there was also a sense that City did not manage to kill off Real Madrid when they had several chances, allowing Real Madrid to keep themselves in it.

The equation is significantly changed this time though. With Erling Haaland in his side, Guardiola has a striker that in theory can promise the same sort of clinical edge that Benzema did, even when things are not going to plan.

Haaland demonstrated that even after missing a penalty against Bayern Munich, he retained the confidence to put FC Hollywood to the sword. The Norwegian is proving difficult to tame for any defence, combining power, determination and lethal finishing.

Guardiola knows that if his side create chances, Haaland will finish them. What might be differential for both him and City, is the belief that Haaland provides them with.

His ability in front of goal should relax the rest of Manchester City’s players. Haaland’s confidence, his goalscoring instinct, mean that his teammates need not worry about taking every chance they create, knowing that Haaland can score even from a half-chance.

That change means far less pressure for City as a whole, whereas without him, they might face the same fear – Real Madrid are likely to be more clinical in the big moments.

Without Eder Militao for the first leg, Carlo Ancelotti faces a tricky task to ensure his side concede less chances to a now much sharper City. The same kind of frantic games that Ancelotti caused in last year’s semi-final may not suit them as much.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images