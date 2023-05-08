Real Madrid assistant manager ready to make Premier League move to senior job this summer

Real Madrid are set to lose a key element of their coaching staff this summer, with reports out of Spain claiming that a move to the Premier League is in the offing. Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, is ready to break out on his own as a manager.

Ancelotti junior, 33, has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos on various occasions this season, with Everton and FC Basel mentioned as potential destinations. Relevo say that Ancelotti could still head to Everton this summer if they stay up.

Carlo had claimed that Davide would be staying with him beyond the summer while he was linked with Basel, presumably to finish his contract until 2024. Yet the information claims that Davide has been ready to make the jump for some time.

Ancelotti takes much of the coaching duties from his father, running training sessions, planning set pieces and drawing up tactical plans for Real Madrid. He is well-thought of within the club and by the players.

Davide Ancelotti will complete his UEFA Pro Licence this month, at which point he will be able to take a senior managerial role. It is thought that neither his father nor Real Madrid will stand in his way should he decide to leave. Alvaro Arbeloa, currently in charge of the under-19s, has been linked with his role.