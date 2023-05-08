Rayo Vallecano secure renewal of Spain candidate on new long-term deal

Rayo Vallecano have secured a major signature for the coming seasons, and it is that of their star player, Isi Palazon. Their chief creative force has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, extending his commitment a further three years until 2028.

Isi has been at the heart of Rayo’s success over the last two seasons. The 28-year-old has scored 8 goals and 6 assists in his 32 appearances this season. Isi is much-beloved at Vallecas, and has frequently received shouts for a Spain call-up from the locals.

OFICIAL | @Isinhho será jugador del Rayo Vallecano hasta el final de la temporada 2027-28 🔥#Isi2028 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yL8RqvF3k4 — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) May 8, 2023

It had been rumoured that Isi was receiving interest from the Premier League, but it appears he will now remain in Madrid for the foreseeable. That said, his release clause is not known.

There are fears that Rayo may lose several key figures this summer, including manager Andoni Iraola, but keeping Isi is a move that will go down well with the fans, players and managers.