Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang open to Barcelona return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a major hint over his willingness to return to Barcelona this summer.

The Gabonese international is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, since the arrivals of Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk, and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix.

Aubameyang has only managed one Premier League goal so far this season, after joining the Blues at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, and the Premier League giants are open to selling him.

La Blaugrana are considering a shock move for the veteran striker, as their financial situation has shown signs of improvement, with Chelsea open to a free transfer.

Previous reports have hinted at the Barcelona dressing room being 80% in favour of bringing Aubameyang back to Catalonia despite leaving the club less than 12 months ago.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang is still hoping for a Barcelona reunion, if a deal can be brokered in the coming weeks.

“And I would like to return to Barça, but we’ll see what happens”, he said.

Barcelona have not confirmed their plans over resigning Aubameyang, as the club explore their summer transfer options.