Paris Saint-Germain up the ante with Jose Mourinho pursuit

Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their search for a new manager, and it appears Jose Mourinho is one of their top options.

As per RMC Sport (via Diario AS), the Portuguese manager is content to leave current club Roma in order to join PSG. The Giallorossi are currently 7th, five points away from the Champions League spots in Serie A, although he is preparing for a Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Christophe Galtier has his days numbered in Paris, and Mourinho, unable to bring in the players that he wants at Roma this summer, is content to move on from the Stadio Olimpico as a result. He has a contract until 2024, and a departure would require negotiation with Roma.

Seemingly Sporting Advisor Luis Campos has already started negotiations with his compatriot, although they will not make a formal offer until they win the Ligue 1 title. While they had originally wanted Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid man has turned them down on many occasions.

It speaks to the lack of clarity on PSG’s part, given Zidane and Mourinho are deeply contrasting styles of management. Increasingly, it appears as if only winning the Champions League will keep a PSG boss in the job beyond a year.