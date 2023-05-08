Manchester City suffer major injury blow ahead of Real Madrid clash in Champions League

Manchester City are headed to Madrid today ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid, but it looks as if they will head into that tie without one of their crucial defenders.

According to Sport, Nathan Ake has not trained with the rest of the City squad ahead the tie, and thus looks unlikely to make the first leg. Ake had suffered a muscle problem against Leeds United over the weekend, leaving the pitch after 54 minutes for Kyle Walker.

Ake has been a crucial part of a new-found solidity in defence for Pep Guardiola this season, operating on the left side of a back three. His excellent form was evident in the previous tie against Bayern Munich too.

Kyle Walker replaced him at the weekend, but it may well be Aymeric Laporte who comes in for Ake against Los Blancos, given he is a left-sided defender.

Regardless of who does replace Ake, it is something of a blow for Guardiola. If there is one saving grace, it is that Ake is on the left side of their defence, while most of the Real Madrid threat tends to be directed down their right, through Vincius Junior.