Manchester City opt against Santiago Bernabeu training session

Manchester City will not train at Real Madrid’s home stadium at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu before their Champions League showdown.

City face Los Blancos at the semi final stage, for the second season in a row, with Pep Guardiola pushing for a first European title as City boss.

The tie has been billed as a Champions League decider, with both teams tipped as favourite to win the competition, if they can make it through to the final.

However, City will not make use of their UEFA mandated option to train in Madrid, ahead of the first leg tie on May 9.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Guardiola’s side will not arrive in Madrid until around 24 hours before kick off, with training in Manchester scheduled, before their flight.

Guardiola will travel to the stadium, to fulfil his media duties before game, but his team will remain in their hotel in Madrid, ahead of the tie.