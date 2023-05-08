Lionel Messi to delay decision on future

No decision is imminent on the future of Lionel Messi. The Argentine star is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and has been free to negotiate with clubs for several months, and while he appears to be on his way out of Paris, his destination is at least four weeks off.

According to RMC Sport via Cadena SER, Messi has delayed any decision on his future until after the end of the Ligue 1 season. That date is set at the 6th of June, meaning it will be several weeks before he considers any offers.

Interest in Messi appears to have come through three main avenues in recent months; Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Inter Miami in MLS, or Barcelona in La Liga.

The former can offer many millions more than the others, while life in Miami would offer the lifestyle change Messi might seek. Barcelona would fulfil his desire to remain in Europe for another season before the 2024 Copa America, but have to work out their salary limit issues before doing so.