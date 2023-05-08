Former Real Madrid star tips Jude Bellingham for Los Blancos move

Jude Bellingham’s potential move to Real Madrid. has been given a firm endorsement by former Los Blancos star Steve McManaman.

Bellingham been heavily linked with a summer transfer move from Dortmund to Madrid with talks rumoured to have stepped up since the start of May.

Los Blancos are working on a deal of around €120m to bring the England international from Germany ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Despite the apparent breakthrough over Bellingham’s decision, Real Madrid are still working with his representatives over a deal.

Bellingham will not make a firm decision over his next move until the 2022/23 season is wrapped up in Germany but McManaman is confident over his adaptability in Madrid.

“Bellingham? Nothing is going to happen until the summer, if it happens, but if Jude does sign for Madrid, he’ll be treated like a king”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

McManaman’s other former side Liverpool have withdrawn from the race to sign him, due to Dortmund’s asking price, as they aim to improve their squad, with multiple summer signings at Anfield.