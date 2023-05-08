Espanyol to impose measure on Barcelona fans ahead of crucial derby

Barcelona know they could twist the dagger into the open wounds at rivals Espanyol this Sunday. The Blaugrana will secure the La Liga title with a win, but would also further deepen the crisis at the RCDE Stadium, with Luis Garcia’s side fighting relegation, currently three points from safety.

As per Radio Catalunya, Barcelona fans will not be able to fly the flag for their side in Cornella – any fans wearing items that show Barcelona’s colours will be denied entry into the RCDE Stadium.

Los Pericos are reacting to the same measure that was imposed by Barcelona earlier this season, with Espanyol fans restricted in the same manner.

The treatment of away fans, and their ability to express themselves, has become something of a topic in Spain this season. Particularly after a Barcelona fan was seen removing an Atletico Madrid flag at Camp Nou, there was plenty of debate over how and where an away fan should be able to show their support.