Eden Hazard contemplating retirement at Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s record signing Eden Hazard is considering retirement, accoding to the latest in the Spanish capital.

The Belgian footballer arrived for €115m in 2019, but has never managed to fit in at the Santiago Bernabeu, struggling with injuries initially. Over the last two seasons, he has lost his place to Vinicius Junior. This season he has appeared for just 331 minutes, barely featuring under Carlo Ancelotti.

Hazard remains the best-paid player at the club, earning around €14m per year. With a year left on his deal, Los Blancos will try to force him out this summer, either permanently or on loan, with his wages weighing heavy against his contribution.

Relevo say that is unlikely though, with Hazard considering retirement at the end of his contract in 2024. The Belgian star feels he has achieved all he can in football, and likes the idea of retiring in the Spanish capital.

Following their Copa del Rey victory on Saturday, Hazard declared his intention to see out his contract.

They do say that various teams have been in touch from the USA and the Middle East considering the prospect of one last payday, but as of yet there are no concrete talks.

Hazard is set to go down as one of the poorest signings in Real Madrid history, given the production and the expenditure on the Belgian. However the idea that he feels he has done everything he can in the game tallies with his recent seasons at the club.