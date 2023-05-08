Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone joins in Scudetto celebrations as he visits son Giovanni at Napoli

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone took advantage of the fact that Los Colchoneros did not have a league fixture this weekend in order to visit his son Giovanni Simeone in Naples.

Simeone junior has just helped Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years, the first time since Diego Maradona was at the club, and Simeone senior was in attendance for their 1-0 win over Fiorentina. Giovanni saw the final 12 minutes of action, replacing Victor Osimhen.

Ahead of the match, El Cholo was pictured with Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis and Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, before heading to the stands to watch on with the rest of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

He would then hang around for some of the wild celebrations in Naples in the following hours, with fans rejoicing at their victory.

Simeone’s other two sons are still in Spanish football. Gianluca currently plays at Xerez, while Giuliano is on loan from Atletico Madrid at Real Zaragoza.

 

