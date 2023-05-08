Diego Simeone openminded over Atletico Madrid future

Diego Simeone has admitted he is unsure over his long term future at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentinian has transformed Los Rojiblancos since his return to the club in 2011, with two La Liga titles, alongside two Europa League and a Copa del Rey crown.

However, he is rumoured to be frustrated over Atletico’s inability to consistently challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona on a domestic and European front.

Simeone signed a contract extension in 2021, bringing him up until the end of the 2023/24 season, and he is undecided over his next step.

“I have one more year on my contract at Atletico, we’ll see what happens”, as per an interview with Gazzetto dello Sport.

“There are always incentives, because at a club like this you change players often, and you have to adjust the way you play.”

Simeone used the weekend La Liga break to travel to Naples to visit his eldest Giovanni, following Napoli’s incredible Serie A title celebrations.

The 53-year-old has been linked with potentially managing in Italy in future, if he opts to leave Madrid, after over a decade with Atletico.