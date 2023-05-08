Carlo Ancelotti states Manchester City are ‘a more complete team’ with Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are dealing with a familiar feeling in the Champions League semi-finals, with Carlo Ancelotti taking on what he has called an ‘unstoppable’ Manchester City. Not least because they now have the monstruous goalscoring presence of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has recently broken the goalscoring record in the Premier League and stands out as the largest change between the two sides from a year ago.

Ancelotti was conscious of the dangers posed by Haaland, but also highlighted his own team’s virtues.

“He is very dangerous, we are seeing it. He is a danger, but not only him. It is a complete team that plays very good football. We are working to stop a team that seems unstoppable. We will have our chances. We come into it in a good place. We are at the same level as last seaso, what counts is the motivation, the excitement… Winning the Cup is a bonus.”

He did admit that with Haaland, perhaps they had more options in their arsenal.

“It’s a more complete team than last year. Gabriel Jesus was very dangerous, but different from Haaland. Now they may take more advantage of the long ball, the second balls, they have scored goals from the long ball before. But the style is the same.”

The Italian coach would go on to say that he does not come up with plans to stop players, rather to stop teams though.

Both City and Real Madrid are missing key players in defence for the first leg. Nathan Ake looks set to miss the match after sitting out Los Blancos’ final training session, while Los Blancos will be without the suspended Eder Militao for the match, which could weigh heavily on the tie.