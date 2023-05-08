Carlo Ancelotti confirms Luka Modric will start against Manchester City

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Croatian midfielder Luka Modric will start against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night. The pair face off in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

Modric has missed games against Almeria and Real Sociedad, after picking up a muscle problem against Girona nearly two weeks ago.

The Croatian veteran came back ahead of time to face Osasuna on Saturday night in the Copa del Rey final, playing the final 15 minutes of the tie as Los Blancos saw out a 2-1 victory.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City, Ancelotti confirmed Modric would be starting.

“He can play without any issues. When Luka Modric is fit, he plays. He will play tomorrow.”

He was later asked about the position of Eduardo Camavinga, who could either appear in midfield or at left-back, and whether he knew who would be starting in midfield. Ancelotti again used the question to confirm the presence of Modric.

“Yes, yes, it’s clear. Modric and others will play.”

“Camavinga, he’s not a typical full-back, with and without the ball, his position changes. Sometimes he plays as a midfielder, goes between the lines, he is not a full-back that goes on the outside much. We have Vinicius on the outside, who is very dangerous.”

Camavinga has been placed at left-back in all of Real Madrid’s big games of late, with good results. If that is the case, Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos and Modric will likely start in midfield.

Should Ancelotti prefer a more defensive stance, he could move Camavinga into midfield in favour of Nacho Fernandez at left-back, or Valverde to the right side of attack, instead employing Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle of the park.