Bernardo Silva: Manchester City have nothing to fear against Real Madrid

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has insisted they are ready for the challenge of facing Real Madrid.

City take on Los Blancos at the semi final stage for the second successive season after a rollercoaster loss in 2022.

Silva scored in City 4-3 first leg win in Manchester last season but he could only watch on as Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts staged a dramatic second leg fightback.

A rematch with Real Madrid stands between City and a second final under Pep Guardiola and a potential first Champions League title.

Guardiola’s side are in red hot form, ahead of facing Real Madrid, as they aim to win three major trophies this season, and Silva believes they can beat anyone on current form.

“It’s not about the badge, it never is. If Madrid didn’t have Modric, Kroos, Vinicius, Benzema… they wouldn’t win anything, the shirt doesn’t do it by itself!”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have lots of respect for them, but not fear. Why should we fear them?

“We would be stupid not to respect them, but we have the goal of eliminating them, knowing we lost last year in difficult circumstances. This time we will try to make it different.”

Silva is expected to start at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Guardiola prepared to field the strongest available attack at his disposal.

City face relegation battling Everton, in between their two clashes with Real Madrid, as they aim to hold off Arsenal, in the Premier League title race.