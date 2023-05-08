Barcelona to stick by under pressure La Masia Director despite concerns over talent leak

Barcelona are set to maintain their faith in under pressure La Masia Director Jose Ramon Alexanco, with the board placing their faith in him for a further season. That is despite reports earlier in the season that the club were concerned with his management.

In recent months, Barcelona have come to terms with the fact that they will lose two of their most promising forwards for free this summer, after Alexanco failed to tie down the likes of Ilias Akhomach and Victor Barbera to contracts.

Thus the club were reportedly thinking of replacing him just months ago, and ensured that Director of Football Mateu Alemany took control of negotiations for precocious young talent Lamine Yamal. Sport say that despite that, Barcelona will maintain faith in Alexanco for next season, carrying out a number of reforms, including significant cost-cutting.

Alexanco will take charge of deciding which coaches will stay on, but also will be working with a limited budget to bring in talented youngsters into the youth teams.

Much has been made of the economic efforts Barcelona are making to strenghten the first-team football squad, but it is La Masia that Barcelona tend to turn to when there is little money for recruitment. By slashing the budget, they will be less able to count on the likes of Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde coming through.