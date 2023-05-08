Barcelona set out La Liga title parade plans

Barcelona are preparing to celebrate their La Liga title win on May 15, if they clinch the trophy the day before.

La Blaugrana are easing towards a first league title since 2019, in the campaign run-in, as Xavi’s young side continue to impress this season.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, Barcelona are 13 points clear of second place Atletico Madrid, and a win at rivals Espanyol will crown them as champions, regardless of Atletico’s result at Elche.

Barça are planning to march through the streets of Barcelona next Monday if they win the league this Sunday. The club want to celebrate the title properly. @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/li29rD3vqN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 8, 2023

Victory at the home of their rivals will add an extra motivation for Barcelona on May 13 and they will look to kick off their celebrations as soon as possible.

As per reports from RAC1, the club are in talks with Barcelona city authorities, to stage a parade through the streets of the Catalan capital.

Full details on the parade route will be announced in due course with the party set to end at the Camp Nou late on May 14.