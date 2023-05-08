Barcelona hoping to shift Jordi Cruyff into surprise new role with Deco taking over recruitment duties

Barcelona look set to restructure their sporting department with the departure of Mateu Alemany, and it looks set to bring about several surprises.

None more so than the name of Deco, the former Barcelona midfielder appears set to give up his position as an agent in order to come in for Alemany.

Despite having no experience, MD say he will slot striaght into the Sporting Director role that Jordi Cruyff currently occupies. He would be given the responsibility of finding players for the first team.

Once Xavi Hernandez gives the go ahead, it would be Cruyff’s duty to negotiate the transfers, and ensure Barcelona end up within their salary limit.

This would be a major surprise if it were the case, as Cruyff does not have a background in numbers, business or negotiating, but rather comes from the football side of things. Other reports claim that Cruyff is close to leaving the club, with the latest developments eroding his power at the club.