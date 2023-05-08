Antoine Griezmann embodied by two statistics as player of the season campaign grows

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been playing well for most of the season, but now fully fit, the French forward is showing up all of his competition in La Liga. Griezmann’s form is such that there are a growing number who consider him a strong candidate for player of the season in La Liga.

Facing competition from Vinicius Junior and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Griezmann recently drew level with Robert Lewandowski as statistically the most decisive player in La Liga. His 13 goals and 12 assists (25) have equalled the 19 goals and 6 assists from the Polish striker, ahead of Karim Benzema (20) and Vinicius (19).

Diario AS have also highlighted something that has always stood out about Griezmann, his work-rate. If he plays like a star, he works like the least-talented in the side. Griezmann has accumulated 176 defensive actions in his 2,003 minutes, an average of one every 11.38 minutes.

That average is only surpassed by Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski (10.71), and is top amongst those who have played over 2,000 minutes. In general, it places Griezmann in fifth for defensive actions, behind Felipe Anderson (205), Bukayo Saka (204), Ivan Toney (181) and Miguel Almiron (177).

The next highest totals in La Liga are Vedat Muriqi of Real Mallorca (164) and Enes Unal of Getafe (160).

Griezmann has admitted that he was aware that he needed to be humble when he returned to the Civitas Metropolitano, but it is easy to see how he has won over the Atletico Madrid fans again.