Vinicius Junior’s recovery plan revealed ahead of Manchester City battle

Vinicius Junior has revealed his recovery plan ahead of facing Manchester City in Champions League action next week.

Los Blancos face a crucial run of action, as they take on City across two legs at the semi final stage, for the second season running.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side warmed up for the Madrid first leg with a 2-1 Copa del Rey win over Osasuna, with Vinicius Jr playing a key role in Andalcuia.

The Brazilian laid on two goals for Rodrygo Goes on the night, as he gears up to test City, despite the packed schedule.

As per reports from Marca, the 22-year-old opted to take a session in an oxygen test (hyperbaric chamber) as part of his preparations.

Despite not suffering an injury in the final, Vinicius Jr needs to maintain his fitness, with the treatment aiding quick recovery for back-to-back matches at a high level.

Vinicius Jr reassured Real Madrid fans he is OK for the City clash with positive message from the chamber.