Several Barcelona officials not convinced by prospect of Ilkay Gundogan signing

It is looking increasingly likely that Ilkay Gundogan will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, with a switch to Barcelona very much on the cards.

Gundogan’s contract at the Premier League champions runs out in the summer, and he would join Barcelona as a free agent, which would be very welcome considering their current financial struggles.

Sport have reported that negotiations between Barcelona and Gundogan’s representatives are very advanced, and there is a growing expectation that a deal will be agreed over the next few weeks.

However, it has also been reported that several Barcelona officials are wary of signing Gundogan, as they feel that given his age, he should not command such a high wage at the club, especially given their financial woes.

For the time being, Gundogan has not signed a contract with Barcelona for this reason, as the club looks to come to a final decision before proceeding. However, if they were to sign the German midfielder, it would be a excellent piece of business.