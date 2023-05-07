Sergio Busquets closes in on Barcelona future decision

Sergio Busquets’ future at Barcelona is set to be decided before the end of the season.

The former Spain international was predicted to make a call on his plans in the March international break, but no firm progress was made over his next step.

Busquets is still a key player for La Blaugrana, as the experienced captain of Xavi’s team, and the Catalan coach is keen to retain his former teammate at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are closing in on a first La Liga title since 2019, with one more win enough to secure the trophy, and that will have a key impact on his decision.

As per reports from Diario AS, Busquets will wait until the La Liga title is confirmed before making his decision, but his mind is made up.

Barcelona are still confident that Busquets will sign a 12-month extension at the Camp Nou, but the veteran midfielder also has offers on the table from the United States and Saudi Arabia.