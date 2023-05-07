Rodrygo Goes reveals the reason behind his Copa del Rey goal celebration

Rodrygo Goes was the hero for Real Madrid on Saturday evening, as his double ensure a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey in Seville.

As he has on several occasions during his short career in the Spanish capital, Rodrygo came up big when it mattered most, and he ensured that Real Madrid have won their first Copa del Rey title since 2014.

Speaking after the match (via Marca), Rodrygo revealed his “i” celebration during the match was a tribute to a young Real Madrid named Ignacio, whom he met in the build-up to the Copa del Rey final.

“It was for Ignacio, a boy I visited this week in Juegaterapia, where there are children with cancer. He asked me to do the ‘i’ if I scored, and it did it for him.”

Ignacio, who is only eight years old, suffers from childhood Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and Rodrygo visited him earlier this week after having to postpone a previous trip. Together, they played FIFA 23 on Ignacio’s new PS5, and that’s where the celebration stemmed from.

Rodrygo will hope to help Real Madrid to further success this season, as they aim to go back-to-back in the Champions League. They take on Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Tuesday.