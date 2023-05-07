Rodrygo Goes: Copa del Rey title is just the start

Rodrygo Goes has insisted Real Madrid’s 2022/23 Copa del Rey title win is a key step for the season run-in.

The Brazilian international brought his goal tally up to 16 goals across all competitions this season, with a goal either side of the break, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Osasuna 2-1 in the final.

Los Blancos eased some of the pressure on Ancelotti, with their La Liga title defence already over, with a first Copa del Rey win win since 2014.

Up next for Ancelotti and Rodrygo is a Champions League semi final against Manchester City in the coming days and the 22-year-old is ready for the challenge ahead.

“I am very happy. We talked this week about how Madrid hadn’t won this competition for a long time and, personally, I was missing it too”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I’ve scored two goals and it’s been a very special night for me.

“But, I want more, much more. This competition is special and today I was able to win it.”

Rodrygo was the key player for Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in their semi final against City last season.

His two second legs goals forced extra time in Madrid and captain Karim Benzema won it in the additional 30 minutes.

