Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey success heats up the European race in La Liga

Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory was not only a glorious moment for themselves, but it will also be a great time for one other club in La Liga, which has yet to be decided.

Los Blancos’ victory on Saturday has ensured that one more side will be playing in European competition. With Real Madrid almost certainly set to play in the Champions League next season (they are 14 points clear of Villarreal with five games left), it means that the teams that finish in fifth and sixth will book play in next season’s Europa League. As such, the team in seventh would qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League.

Currently, Villarreal occupy fifth place, with Real Betis in sixth and Girona in seventh, although that could all change in the final five matches of the season.

Athletic Club (eighth), Rayo Vallecano (ninth), Osasuna (10th) and Sevilla (11th) are all within three points of the European places, so there is still plenty of opportunities for these sides to climb into the top seven between now and the end of the season.