Real Madrid stars leave their futures open after Copa del Rey victory

Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory over Osasuna on Saturday was a triumphant occasion for the club’s players and staff alike, as they secured their first success in the competition since 2014.

It is Real Madrid’s third title of the season, and with the Champions League still to play for, there is a chance of further success for Los Blancos.

It could be the final season for some of the first team squad, with a few players seeing their contracts expire at the end of June. Luka Modric and Marco Asensio are two that fall into this category, and speaking after the final (via MD), both left their futures at the club up in the air.

“The idea is to stay at Real Madrid, but we’ll see what happens”, remarked Modric, while Asensio simply answered that he “doesn’t know” what will happen about his own future.

Real Madrid are reportedly open to keeping both at the club for next season, and there have been reports that a renewal for Modric has already been agreed.

Image via FSG