Real Madrid star “dead, very tired” after Osasuna clash with Manchester City on the horizon

It has been a gruelling season for Real Madrid. With the 2022 World Cup being played in the winter, their schedule has been compacted into two mini campaigns, which have seen them regularly play three matches a week.

Understandably, it has taken effect on several of their players, and a few have had to deal with injury issues as a result, with Karim Benzema being the most high profile case, in that regard.

Federico Valverde has largely stayed injury-free, although he has played so many matches for Real Madrid this season. After Saturday night’s Copa del Rey final victory over Osasuna, he admitted that he was exhausted, as per Diario AS.

“I’m dead! I feel very tired.”

Valverde did not play in either of Real Madrid’s two matches leading up to Saturday’s final, but it was clear that the effects of the last few months have taken their toll on the Uruguayan midfielder.

With the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City just two days away, fatigue will be a concern for Real Madrid, as they look to back-to-back in European football’s most prestigious competition.

Image via Ricardo Larreina/AFP7/Europa Press