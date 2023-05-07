Real Madrid midfield star ruled out of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been ruled out of their Champions League semi final first leg against Manchester City.

Los Blancos host City in Madrid on May 9 as part of their bid to retain the Champions League title this season.

Carlo Ancelotti secured his first trophy of the campaign over the weekend, with a 2-1 Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna, thanks to a brace from Rodrygo Goes.

However, their attention now fully switches to the Champions League, with their La Liga title retention hopes over this season, ahead of the final weeks of the run-in.

As per reports from Marca, Ceballos’ absence is a blow for Ancelotti, as he intends to use his full squad across two legs, against City.

Ceballos’ thigh injury forced him to miss the final win over Osasuna, but it could be healed in time to rejoin the squad, for the second leg, at the Etihad Stadium, on May 17.