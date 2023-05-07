Real Betis star stops contract negotiations in hope of forcing through Barcelona move

Barcelona are expected to be in the market for a new pivot this summer, irrespective of whether Sergio Busquets signs a new contract in the next few weeks.

Sofyan Amrabat is believed to be their first choice in that area, although given the club’s financial situation, a move could be difficult if Fiorentina refuse to play ball.

Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez is considered to be Barcelona’s backup target, and Sport have reported that the Argentine, who was part of Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup winning squad last year, has now put a hold on contract talks with Betis.

Rodriguez is aware of Barcelona’s interest, and as a result, he is hoping to secure a move to Catalonia this summer. His current deal expires at the end of next season, and Betis may be forced to cash in if they cannot agree a new contract.

Even though Rodriguez’s contract is expiring, Betis are still likely to demand a transfer fee, which would surely put Barcelona off making a move, given their current financial struggles.