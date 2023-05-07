Premier League target wants move to Barcelona this summer – report

Barcelona are aiming to improve the options in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad this summer, despite their precarious financial situation.

However, given this, they cannot afford to fork out on transfer fees, meaning that free transfers will be a particular focus over the next few weeks, with players’ contracts expiring at the end of June.

Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez are three such players that look well-placed to join Barcelona in the summer, and they could be joined by Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian, whose contract also expires at the end of the season, has been linked with a move in recent weeks, and according to JeunesFooteux (via MD), Zaha is prepared to reject all other offers in order to join Barcelona.

Barcelona appear to be in the market for a new left winger, with Yannick Carrasco having been linked particularly heavily. With plenty of speculation over the future of Ansu Fati, Zaha could very well be his direct replacement next season.