Premier League legend claims Manchester City will ‘destroy’ Real Madrid in Champions League battle

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has tipped old rivals Manchester City to storm past Real Madrid in Champions League action.

City are still on course to match United’s historic trophy treble from 1999, in the final weeks of 2022/23, ahead of a semi final showdown with Los Blancos.

Pep Guardiola has famously never won a Champions League title outside of Barcelona with City never winning the competition in their history.

However, their incredible consistency has boosted Guardiola’s confidence of taking the next step up in Europe, despite the experience of defending champions Real Madrid.

Rooney was asked about his view on the semi final and United’s record goal scorer was in no doubt over who he thinks will come out on top.

“Manchester City will not beat Real Madrid, they will destroy them”, as per quotes from The Times.

“You can never write off a collective, with Madrid’s experience and history, but I wouldn’t put money on them. I believe it’s City’s year.”

Rooney also highlighted the battle between Erling Haaland and Antonio Rudiger as the key battleground, as the Norwegian continues to break records, in his debut City campaign.

“How do Madrid stop Haaland? Rüdiger is a great competitor who, as a defender, likes one-on-one battles. But, I don’t think he can handle Haaland.”