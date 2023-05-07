Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making moves to secure Barcelona return this summer

Barcelona are aiming to secure a backup striker option this summer. Since Memphis Depay’s departure in January, Robert Lewandowski has been the only natural option in Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

As such, Barcelona want to secure the services of a suitable backup to Lewandowski, and two names have been the frontrunners in their search: Vitor Roque and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Both want to join Barcelona, but given the club’s financial standing at present, a deal for Aubameyang appears to be more likely. It looks like getting even closer too, with Sport reporting that Aubameyang is looking to terminate his contract with Chelsea.

Aubameyang has rarely featured since joining Chelsea from Barcelona last summer, and as such, he is hoping for a swift return to Catalonia in the next few months. However, the Premier League giants reportedly want to command fee before selling him, which would be detrimental to Barcelona’s hopes.

Aubameyang is reportedly in constant contact with his former Barcelona teammates, as well as Xavi Hernandez, as he seeks a second spell at the club, starting from this summer. However, there will be hurdles to overcome before that becomes a reality.