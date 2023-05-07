Ousmane Dembele linked with shock Bundesliga return this summer

After a very difficult first few years at Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele has begun to deliver on his potential this season. He has been in sensational form for the La Liga leaders, albeit he has been injured for much of the second half of the campaign.

Dembele’s future has been the cause of much speculation in recent weeks, given that his contract expires at the end of next season. So far, a renewal has not been agreed, and given that his release clause drops to €50m on the 1st of July, Barcelona will be in a hurry to secure his future.

If they cannot do so by this date, there is a risk that Dembele will leave. According to MD, Bayern Munich are interested in signing the former Borussia Dortmund winger, as they look to secure a replacement for Sadio Mane, who is expected to leave this summer.

Barcelona would be devastated to lose Dembele this summer, given that he has taken so long to begin showing his potential at the club. His renewal will be a top priority for the next few weeks, as they look to tie down his future.